Travis Kelce sings on brother’s Christmas song

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift might literally be able to make sweet music with Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has crossed over NFL lines to record a duet with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The pair teamed up for the song “Fairytale Of Philadelphia” from “A Philly Special Christmas Special.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquire, the project is “a Philly-ized rewrite of ‘Fairytale of New York,’ the Pogues’ 1987 tale of an Irish immigrant spending Christmas eve sleeping off a bender in the drink tank.”

Travis Kelce’s higher register has been noted as a nice compliment to his brother Jason’s gruffer and lower voice on the song.

The newspaper reported it was recorded before Travis Kelce was known to apparently be dating Swift.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have verbally confirmed their relationship, choosing instead to let their lyrics, public displays of affection and togetherness speak for them.

The Instagram account for the special posted a claymation like animation version of the brothers singing the song.

“Philly, are we going to let a Chief steal the show?,” the caption reads. “No way… But we are going to enjoy the newly reimagined single, Fairytale of Philadelphia by Jason & Travis Kelce.”

The brothers are used to working together as they host the popular weekly podcast “New Heights.”

“Fairytale Of Philadelphia” is out today.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.