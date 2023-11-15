The hunt continues for a Colorado Springs family as they search for their missing wagon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A mother in southeast Colorado Springs is trying to get her off-road wagon back after lending it out on Monday. The woman who borrowed it never returned it, and now she and her daughters are having to come up with new ways to get around.

Cory Jacobson describes it as a 'good deed' gone wrong. At first, Jacobson said she didn't think much about it. She said she and her two daughters were coming home from a doctor's appointment when they were in their apartment parking lot and overheard a conversation between a couple who seemingly had just moved into the building.

"They had a lot of groceries with them and they had a new puppy with them as well," said Jacobson.

Jacobson said she heard the woman mentioning to her significant other how it would be a lot easier if they had a wagon to put all the groceries in. So out of the kindness of her heart, Jacobson decided to offer hers.

"I know how hard it is to move things when you're in an apartment and trying to carry all the groceries and things like that, so I offered for them to use ours," Jacobson added.

Jacobson said she asked her 10-year-old daughter to give them the wagon and the only thing she asked the couple was to bring it back to the lobby once they were done.

"And she said okay perfect, it should only be a few minutes thank you so much and that was the last we saw," said Jacobson.

Now while this wagon might only seem like another piece of equipment to the world, for Jacobson and her family, it's essential because she is wheelchair-bound.

"Using the wagon is something we have done for several years. I wasn't able to push a baby stroller when my girls were little so the wagon was our go-to. They would ride in it since they were toddlers," said Jacobson.

The off-road wagon has been a part of the family's lives for about four years and they use it every single day.

"I can't push a wagon normally like a person can, so we specifically chose that one because it can hook up to the back of my wheelchair," said Jacobson.

"I would let somebody use it again if they needed it, but really I would just like to have it back so my girls are able to still to be on a ride with me," Jacobson said.

Jacobson has filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department, but at this time she said she is just hoping someone can return the wagon back to them and no questions will be asked.