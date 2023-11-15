Shooting under investigation Wed. night in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is in the hospital Wednesday night in Pueblo after being shot.

Pueblo police responded to a report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. The 911 caller reported hearing "pops" and said they believed they saw someone get shot, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

The PPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of E. 4th St. and N. Kingston Ave. When officers arrived they found the victim was still conscious and breathing and transported the person to the hospital.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.