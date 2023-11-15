Russian woman goes on trial in a cafe bombing that killed a prominent military blogger

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A woman has gone on trial in St. Petersburg in the bombing at a cafe that killed a prominent Russian military blogger after he was given a bust of himself that then exploded. Darya Trepova is charged with carrying out a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive devices and forging documents in the April 2 blast at the cafe in which Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 52 others were injured. She was arrested shortly after the bombing and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted, according to Russian news reports. Tatarsky was an ardent supporter of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines.

