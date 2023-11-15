Prosecutors say a fatal roller coaster accident in Sweden was caused by a support arm breaking
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Prosecutors say a fatal roller coaster accident in Stockholm where some passengers plunged to the ground in June was caused by a newly installed “support arm breaking off so that the wheels on the cart fell off.” A car on the Jetline roller coaster derailed at the Gröna Lund, Sweden’s oldest amusement park. Three people fell out and a woman died. Nine others were injured. Swedish technical magazine Ny Teknik reported this week that the technical report by the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority is expected in May or June.