Progress in childhood cancer has stalled for Blacks and Hispanics, report says
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer
A new report says progress against childhood cancers has stalled in recent years for Black and Hispanic youth. Thursday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at cancer death rates for children and teens over two decades. The rates for white, Hispanic and Black children started about the same and all went down during the first decade. But then over the next 10 years, only the rate for white children dipped a little lower. Overall, the cancer death rate for children and teenagers declined 24% over the two decades, with the biggest drop in deaths from leukemia.