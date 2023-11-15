Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has passed a measure seeking to protect those who come to Pennsylvania to get abortions. The legislation passed 117 to 86 on Wednesday. The bill is intended to prevent public officials in Pennsylvania from cooperating with authorities in other states who try to block their residents from coming to Pennsylvania to get an abortion. Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks. The bill now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it faces a chilly reception.