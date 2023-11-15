New protests in Greece over Roma youth’s fatal shooting by police following car chase

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — New protests have broken out in Athens and Thessaloniki over the fatal police shooting of a Roma youth following a car chase. A main highway in the Greek capital was briefly closed to traffic after Roma youths lit fires and threw stones at police. Similar violence broke out in a Roma-majority area on the outskirts of Athens. In Thessaloniki, youths clashed with police after a protest march organized by far-left groups. No arrests or injuries were reported. A police officer has been charged with the intentional homicide of the 17-year-old Roma boy late Saturday. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

