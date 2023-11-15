Los Angeles criticized for its handling of homelessness after 16 homeless people escape freeway fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire that erupted in storage yards underneath a Los Angeles freeway has renewed attention on the city’s inability to protect the thousands of unhoused residents living in such perilous locations. Sixteen homeless people escaped the fire. Officials are working to figure out the fire’s source and reopen Interstate 10. The case is testing Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Both have said ending the city’s homelessness crisis is a top priority. Investigators have made a preliminary determination that the blaze was arson. They say they do not know yet who started it. Bass has warned against assuming homeless people were involved.

