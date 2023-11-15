Larry Bird Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of NBA Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird.

Personal

Birth date: December 7, 1956

Birth place: West Baden, Indiana

Birth name: Larry Joe Bird

Father: Joe Bird

Mother: Georgia (Kerns) Bird

Marriages: Dinah (Mattingly) Bird, (1989-present); Janet Condra (1975-1976, divorced)

Children: with Dinah Bird: Mariah and Connor; with Janet Condra: Corrie

Education: Attended Indiana University, 1974; Indiana State University, B.A., 1979

Other Facts

Grew up in the town of French Lick, Indiana.

Nicknamed the “Hick from French Lick” and “Larry Legend.”

Wore the number 33 on his basketball jersey in high school, college and with the Boston Celtics.

Attended Indiana University for only 24 days.

Three-time NBA champion with Boston Celtics.

Won three consecutive NBA MVP awards, 1984 -1986.

Two-time NBA Finals MVP.

He was the first person to win NBA MVP, NBA Coach of the Year and NBA Executive of the year.

Twitter named its original bird logo after him, “Larry the Bird.”

Timeline

1978 – First round NBA draft pick by the Boston Celtics – doesn’t play until graduating from Indiana State in 1979.

March 26, 1979 – His legendary basketball rivalry with Magic Johnson begins as their teams battle each other for the NCAA championship title.

1979 – Wins the US Basketball Writers Association college player of the year award, Naismith Award and Wooden Award.

October 12, 1979 – NBA debut with the Celtics.

1980 – NBA Rookie of the Year.

1981 – Wins first NBA title with the Boston Celtics.

1985 – Bird’s rivalry with Johnson turns to friendship on the set of a Converse television commercial they film together in Indiana.

1988-89 – Misses most of the NBA season after undergoing surgery on both of his heels.

1989 – Bird’s memoir, “Drive: The Story of My Life,” is published.

1991 – Undergoes back surgery.

1992 – Member of the gold medal winning Olympic basketball “Dream Team” with Michael Jordan and Johnson.

August 18, 1992 – Announces his retirement from the NBA due to ongoing back problems stemming from a compressed nerve.

1993 – Undergoes a second back surgery.

February 4, 1993 – The Boston Celtics retire his number 33 jersey in front of a sold out crowd at the Boston Garden.

1997-2000 – Head coach of the Indiana Pacers. Wins NBA Coach of the Year in his first season.

October 2, 1998 – Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

2003 – Assumes the role of president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers.

March 6, 2010 – HBO debuts the documentary, “Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals,” about his relationship with Johnson.

April 11, 2012-May 12, 2012 – “Magic/Bird,” the Broadway show, runs in New York City.

June 2012 – Resigns as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations.

June 2013 – Returns to the Pacers as president of basketball operations.

November 9, 2013 – The dedication of a bronze statue in Bird’s honor takes place at Indiana State University, his alma mater.

May 1, 2017 – Steps down as the Pacers president of basketball operations.

October 20, 2018 – It is announced that the Larry Bird Museum will be built in downtown Terre Haute, Indiana.

June 24, 2019 – Bird and Johnson share the NBA’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

May 30, 2023 – The Indiana Pacers announce that Bird is serving as a team consultant.

