Jurors begin deliberating in the trial of the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawyer for the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband has asked jurors to consider that he was acting because of his political beliefs. Federal public defender Angela Chuang told the jury Wednesday that David DePape did not target Nancy Pelosi because he wanted to interfere with her official duties as a member of Congress. DePape is charged with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. During her rebuttal, prosecutor Helen Gilbert said the defense had made a false distinction between Nancy Pelosi’s politics and official duties. The jury has begun deliberations.

