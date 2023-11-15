Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 workers trapped in a collapse tunnel since weekend
By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
Associated Press
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Rescuers in northern India are supplying food and medicine to 40 construction workers as officials prepare to start drilling through the rubble to reach the men who have been buried since a portion of the tunnel they were working on collapsed over the weekend. Rescuers planned to insert wide steel pipes to create a passage to free the workers trapped in the mountainous Uttarakhand state. A drilling machine was assembled after three Indian air force transport aircraft flew its parts in from New Delhi on Wednesday. The workers are being provided with cashew nuts, peanuts, soaked and roasted chickpeas, popcorn, and medicines every two hours.