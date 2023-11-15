FlyDubai resumes flights to Afghanistan after halting them 2 years ago as Taliban captured Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials from Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban welcomed the resumption of FlyDubai flights to Kabul international airport. The resumption Wednesday comes two years after service was stopped following the collapse of Afghanistan’s Western-backed government. All international airlines halted flights to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in mid-August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces departed after two decades of war. A United Arab Emirates-based FlyDubai flight landed in Kabul on Wednesday. FlyDubai, the sister carrier of long-haul airline Emirates, now will make two flights a day to Kabul. FlyDubai, when asked for comment, referred to an October statement announcing that flights would resume. It did not discuss any of the security concerns related to operating in the country.

