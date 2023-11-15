Fireworks workshop explosion leaves at least 4 dead in Mexico’s central state of Puebla

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least four men are dead following the explosion of a fireworks workshop near Mexico’s Gulf coast. Authorities in the central state of Puebla said Wednesday that the blast occurred Tuesday in the township of Xiutetelco, near the border with the neighboring state of Veracruz. Three of the men, including the owner of the workshop, died at the scene. Another man died of his injuries at a local hospital, and a fifth was severely injured. Four of the five victims were in their 20s. Fireworks explosions occur regularly in Mexico, often at unlicensed workshops with few safety precautions. However, officials said the most recent blast occurred at a licensed shop.

