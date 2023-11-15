Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last year, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She didn’t think she deserved the honor. She’s a country musician, after all. When the Hall brought her in anyway, she decided to earn her keep and release a rock ‘n’ roll album. “Rockstar” is out Nov. 17, 21 covers of some of the genre’s biggest hits as well as nine originals. Parton is joined by everyone from Sting and Lizzo to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says it is her first and last rock album. But that doesn’t mean she’s done with genre experimentation.

