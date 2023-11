Club Q One Year Later Promo from KRDO NewsChannel 13 on Vimeo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One year after the tragic shooting at ClubQ, KRDO13 is bringing you a full half-hour, uninterrupted look back at the stories of that night.

We remember those that we lost, honor those who saved lives, and learn how the survivors and the community are healing from hate together.

Please join us this Friday on KRDO13 at 6:30 pm for Club Q: One Year Later.