Bangladesh sets Jan. 7 date for elections that the opposition has vowed to boycott

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Electoral authorities in Bangladesh have announced that the country’s expected parliamentary elections will be held on Jan. 7. But the opposition is reiterating its vow to boycott the polls unless the government hands power to a nonpartisan caretaker administration. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged free and fair elections, but the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by Hasina’s archrival, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, says they don’t trust the government. The opposition party has held demonstrations across the country in recent weeks to demand a caretaker government be appointed for the election. They have led to deadly clashes that have heightened fears of instability in the South Asian nation.

