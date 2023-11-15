Army searching for suspect in shooting death of Sergeant First Class John Jean

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of $25,000 for credible information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of SFC John Jean.

On April 3, 2021 at approximately 1:34 a.m., Colorado Springs police officers responded to a shooting at the Epic Hookah Lounge, located at 4785 Barnes Road in Colorado Springs.

Multiple individuals discharged firearms which resulted in the death of 34-year-old SFC John Jean. The death has been ruled a homicide and the suspect has not been identified.

Any person with credible information regarding the incident or the suspect should contact the Army CID central field office at (253)-691-4001, Crime Stoppers at (719)-643-7867, or the Army CID website at www.cid.army.mil/submit-a-tip.