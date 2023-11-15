Amtrak service north of NYC will resume after repairs to a parking garage over the tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say Amtrak service north of New York City will be restored starting Thursday after it was disrupted for several days. Structural issues with a parking garage over the tracks on Manhattan’s west side caused the disruption. Service between New York City and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Monday after deterioration was discovered in the parking structure. The parking structure is on West 51st Street and sits directly over Amtrak tracks. Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams says railroad officials have been assured that the repairs will be completed Wednesday night. He says riders can expect minor delays until both tracks are restored Saturday.

