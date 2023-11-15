Alabama to execute man for 1993 slaying of friend’s father during robbery

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is scheduled to execute a man convicted in the killing of a friend’s father during a 1993 robbery. Casey McWhorter was 18 at the time of the killing and is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday evening. He was convicted of capital murder for the Feb. 18, 1993, shooting death of 34-year-old Edward Lee Williams. Prosecutors said McWhorter conspired with two younger teens, including Williams’ 15-year-old son, to steal money and other items from Williams’ home and then kill him. McWhorter told The Associated Press that he was a “confused kid” at the time of the crime.

