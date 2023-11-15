8 juveniles charged with murder after 17-year-old dies following a fight over stolen headphones, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Eight juveniles have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student, police say.

Jonathan Lewis died after being injured when a fight broke out over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly over a stolen marijuana vape pen, according to a police spokesperson.

The fight happened in an alley east of the Rancho High School campus after school let out, Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said in a news conference Tuesday. “During our investigation, we quickly learned that the fight was actually over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly over a stolen marijuana vape pen,” Johansson said.

The eight juveniles were arrested and charged with murder following Jonathan’s death, Johansson said during the news conference.

Jonathan “was a loving, kind, and protective young man who cared deeply about his friends and family,” the teen’s father told CNN. “(He) was a hero who was trying to help one of his smaller friends who was being bullied and had something stolen from him and he tried to intervene,” Jonathan Lewis Sr. said in a statement.

The entire school district ”grieves the loss of every student,” Clark County School District said in a statement.

“While we cannot provide additional information, as this is an active police investigation, please know that District leadership and School Police are working with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the District Attorney’s office so those involved are held accountable for their actions.”

Jonathan’s parents have started a foundation in honor of their son, according to the Team Jonathan website.

“Jonathan’s mom came up with the name Team Jonathan while we talked about starting a foundation for our son in the hospital,” a statement on the website reads.

“After holding my son’s hand in the hospital while on life support for two days and nights and watching his life leave his body and being shocked by the immensity and horror of my beloved boy just being beaten to death, I felt a mission to act that moved me to my core,” his parents said on the website.

CNN’s Tina Burnside and Natalie Barr contributed to this report.