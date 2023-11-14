Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs case seeking to end state’s school choice programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of Wisconsin’s taxpayer-funded school choice and independent charter school programs are urging the state Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit seeking to declare the programs unconstitutional. They argue in court filings Tuesday that such a move would cause chaos for tens of thousands of families with students currently enrolled. Private schools, parents with students who attend them, advocacy groups and the state chamber of commerce contend that the 32-year-old program has benefitted families for a generation and the effort to undo it is politically motivated after the Supreme Court’s majority shifted to liberal control earlier this year. School choice critics argue that the program is unconstitutional.

