Water tank project on west side of Colorado Springs will move forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite protests from residents in the area, a water tank project in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood on the west side of Colorado Springs will move forward.

After a lengthy presentation from both sides of the issue Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs City Council voted 5-2 to amend the building permit for the Wilson water tank.

The debate on the Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) project has been ongoing since June of this year when local residents first became aware that the new water tank was being built 15 feet taller than the building permit allowed them to build. Neighbors immediately cried foul and asked why CSU didn't have to play by the same rules as other land developers.

In October, the planning commission denied the height adjustment, but in the end, city council granted the appeal to CSU and allowed the height modification. The council did issue a stern warning to the planners at CSU, saying that while it doesn't appear as though there were any intentional efforts to mislead the public, major mistakes were made in the way the entire affair was handled.