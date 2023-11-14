Too many injuries, turnovers and a too many men penalty costs Bills in loss to Broncos

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Too many injuries, turnovers and a too many men penalty proved too much for the Buffalo Bills to overcome in a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. Josh Allen committed three of Buffalo’s four turnovers. And the game was decided after Broncos kicker Wil Lutz got a do-over thanks to Buffalo being flagged for too many men. After missing from 41 yards, Lutz hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Buffalo has lost four of six in dropping to 5-5. Their offensive struggles have placed coordinator Ken Dorsey on the hot seat.

