Suspect convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2018 shooting of a deputy US marshal in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man convicted of killing a federal agent in Tucson five years ago could face life in prison when he’s sentenced in January. A jury on Monday found Ryan Phillip Schlesinger guilty of second-degree murder in the November 2018 death of Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White. At the time of the fatal shooting, the 41-year-old White was days away from his deployment in the Air Force Reserve. Prosecutors say the married father of four was part of a group of Marshals Service personnel who were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant at Schlesinger’s home. According to a criminal complaint, Schlesinger had been stalking a woman who was a Tucson police sergeant. He was 26 at the time of the shooting.

