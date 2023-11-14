Security ramps up ahead of tens of thousands expected in DC today for ‘March for Israel’

By Holly Yan and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement has ramped up security ahead of the arrival of tens of thousands of demonstrators expected to gather Tuesday at the National Mall in Washington, DC, to denounce antisemitism at the “March for Israel.”

Jewish community leaders and celebrities are scheduled to speak at the event, which comes amid heightened tension around the world over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and an unprecedented surge in antisemitic incidents in the US.

“The March for Israel will be an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel, to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally in the Middle East, to condemn the rising trend of antisemitic violence and harassment, and to demand that every hostage be immediately and safely released,” organizers said in a statement.

The Department of Homeland Security has determined the event will require “extensive federal interagency support,” according to law enforcement sources.

The agency has deemed the march a “Level 1” security event, the highest in its ranking system, which takes into account national importance, potential threats and the level of resources required to ensure public safety, the sources said.

There are no credible threats or counter demonstrations identified for the Tuesday’s march, according to a US Capitol Police intelligence assessment obtained by CNN.

The Level 1 designation allows the federal government to fill possible gaps in local security, including explosive detection, cyber risk assessments and venue screening.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the National Guard will be on site to assist local police.

The march will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. Organizers include the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

American support for Israel is critical, said Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America.

“On October 7th, merciless Hamas terrorists launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its 75-year history, brutally murdering the most Jewish people in a single day since the Holocaust,” Fingerhut said in a written statement.

“Israel must eliminate the terrorist threat on its border and restore safety and security to its people,” Fingerhut added. “As patriotic Americans, we will gather on the National Mall to ensure that the entire world knows that America supports the people of Israel in its time of need, that America demands the release of the remaining hostages, and that America categorically rejects antisemitism and hate in every form.”

Rising reports of antisemitism

Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7, killing an estimated 1,200 people, including children, and kidnapping about 200 hostages. The massacre in Israel coincided with rising reports of antisemitism in the US and other countries.

Israel retaliated by launching airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas, which often uses civilians as human shields. But the bombardment has also killed Palestinian civilians.

More than 11,000 people have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in Hamas-controlled Gaza. A UNICEF spokesperson says the organization’s figures have historically matched those of the of the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Tuesday’s march comes as other protests have denounced Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, which have destroyed homes and schools and severed access to life-saving care. Some Jewish activists are among those calling for a ceasefire to prevent more civilian deaths.

Just blocks away from the site of Tuesday’s march, throngs of demonstrators recently gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington to support Palestinian civilians and demand a ceasefire. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have been arrested at similar events near the Capitol.

While many have called for a humanitarian pause in the fighting, so that Palestinian civilians can be moved to safety, Israel has firmly rejected it, as long as Hamas continues to hold hostages. But Israel has agreed to four-hour, daily pauses in military operations in Gaza to allow for evacuations.

The website for the “March for Israel” event says organizers have been in touch with law enforcement in the lead-up to the rally and have “retained the services of additional security assets based on recommendations of law enforcement and our security advisors.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.