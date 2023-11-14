Pittsburgh-area mom arrested after 11-month-old revived with Naloxone

By MADELINE BARTOS

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Harrison Township mom was arrested after police said her 11-month-old was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure.

Allegheny County police said the child’s mother, 29-year-old Lenae Mills, was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Investigators were called to Children’s Hospital on Aug. 4 for a report of an 11-month-old child who was suspected of ingesting opioids. Police said the child was unresponsive at first but was revived using multiple doses of Naloxone.

According to police, a blood test showed the child tested positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Detectives said they learned Mills was watching her child in the basement of a home in Harrison Township when she found the infant chewing on something. Through multiple interviews, police said they learned the child was chewing on a “cotton” left in the basement of the house from when she had last used heroin. Police said cotton balls are commonly used as filters for drugs before they’re injected.

A search of the home turned up several other “cottons” scattered throughout the basement. Police said they were interspersed with other colorful items a child might play with or be curious about, like crayons, wristbands and hair ties.

Mills was arrested in Butler County and is in the Butler County Jail awaiting extradition, police said. She’s charged with felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not give an update on the child’s condition.

