Pac-12 championship game race winds down to 4 remaining contenders

The Pac-12 is winding down to the finish of what may be its final football season before most of its members leave for other conferences next season. The race for spots in the conference title game in Las Vegas on Dec. 1 is down to four teams with two weeks left. No. 5 Washington has yet to lose and is still in the mix for the College Football Playoff. No. 6 Oregon is also in the CFP mix despite a loss to the Huskies.

