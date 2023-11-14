Skip to Content
Northbound Circle at Janitell Rd. is closed due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a crash near Harrison High School on the east side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that the call came in around 9 a.m. and that northbound circle is closed off at Janitell.

According to CSPD, four cars were involved and two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. CSPD expects the closure to last at least another hour.

This is a developing story.

