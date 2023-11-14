‘No indication’ that NYC mayor is a target of FBI investigation, City Hall lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams deflected more questions Tuesday about an FBI investigation into his 2021 campaign, but defended his ethics and laughed off a question about whether he expected to be indicted. His chief legal counsel at City Hall said she’s seen “no indication” that the Democrat is a target. Federal investigators on Nov. 2 searched the home of the lead fundraiser for Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign. FBI agents have also taken Adams’ electronic devices. Speaking to reporters for about 45 minutes, Adams wouldn’t answer questions about whether any other members of his administration or campaign had had their phones or computers seized.

