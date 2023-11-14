Millennial Money: These Airbnb horror stories can teach you what to watch for

Airbnb “horror stories” are a genre unto themselves. Guests often share upsetting short-term rental experiences on social media, offering cautionary tales for what to avoid. Many problems, such as unclean properties or misleading photos, can be avoided by booking properties with several positive reviews. Other disasters can be less predictable, but having a backup plan can help. And communicating with hosts beforehand can gauge their communication style and help get on the same page about what to expect (and what not to).

