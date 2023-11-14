Kourtney Kardashian wishes ‘daddy to our baby boy’ Travis Barker a happy birthday

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a lot to celebrate these days.

The couple welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, and on Tuesday, the reality star penned a sweet message to Barker on her Instagram page honoring him on his 48th birthday.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a series of photos of the couple, with some featuring a topless Kardashian when she was still pregnant.

She continued, “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN last week that the couple welcomed a baby boy, but Tuesday’s message is the first time that Kardashian publicly addressed the baby’s birth on social media.

This is the first child for Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, who are both parents to children from previous relationships.

Kardashian, 44, also has three children with her former partner Scott Disick. Barker is father to son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Barker and Kardashian started dating at the beginning of 2021 after being friends for years, and became engaged later that year.

They went on to wed in both Santa Barbara and again in Portofino, Italy in May 2022. Their nuptials were featured in a Hulu special, “Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis.”

