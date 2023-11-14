KJ Simpson scores 23 points as No. 25 Colorado cruises to 106-79 win over Milwaukee

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 25 Colorado rode a torrid long-range shooting performance to a 106-79 rout of Milwaukee. The Buffaloes were 13 of 20 from behind the 3-point line and led by as many as 38 points. Tristan da Silva and freshman Cody Williams each added 17 points for a Colorado team that returned to the AP Top 25 this week for the first time since 2021. Zach Howell led the Panthers with 15 points. The game was part of the Sunshine Slam Tournament.

