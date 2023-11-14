Google CEO Sundar Pichai returns to court to defend internet company for second time in two weeks

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday was summoned to federal court for the second time in two weeks to testify in an antitrust trial threatening to topple a pillar of an internet empire that he helped build. Pichai spent more than two hours in a San Francisco courtroom defending the business practices of the Google Play Store, which distributes apps for the company’s Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones. Pichai at times looked frustrated by the confrontational questioning, but at others he seemed professorial as he explained complex topics to the 10-person jury.

