German union calls on train drivers to strike this week in a rancorous pay dispute
BERLIN (AP) — A union representing German train drivers says it is calling its members out on a 20-hour strike later this week as a rancorous round of pay negotiations with the country’s main rail operator gets under way. The GDL union called on drivers, guards and others with Deutsche Bahn and some other operators to walk off the job from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Limited “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German pay negotiations. Deutsche Bahn has in the past run much-reduced services during GDL strikes.