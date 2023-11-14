Former Arizona Corrections director pleads no contest in armed standoff with officers at his home

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan has pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge. The charge stems from a drunken standoff with police in early 2022. Police reports say Ryan had consumed a half bottle of tequila, fired a gun inside his Tempe home, and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff. Police say they went to Ryan’s home responding to a report that he had injured himself. An attorney for Ryan told a judge that the no-contest plea was in the public’s best interest. He said Ryan has no specific memory of the events in the police encounter. Ryan faces up to two years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11

