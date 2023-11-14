Florida mother demands police action over alleged explicit school library book

By CAROLINA BORGES

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — A concerned mother demanded police intervention after she found an allegedly explicit book in her child’s school library.

Jennifer Tapley reported to the sheriff’s office, citing the book “Storm and Fury” as child pornography, seeking enforcement against its distribution in the school.

“The governor says, this is child pornography,” said Tapley on a depity’s bodycam footage. “It’s a serious crime — it’s just as serious as if I handed a Playboy to her right now. Right here in front of you. It’s just as serious, according to the law.”

Despite Tapley’s concerns, the school district asserts compliance with state law, stating no crime has occurred.

Outside of the school, deputies spoke among themselves, stating that this incident isn’t “their thing” and that this matter belongs to the school district.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t have grounds for an investigation. It’s worth noting that Tapley is currently running for a school board seat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.