Firefighters extinguish small Maui wildfire that broke out during wind warning

HONOLULU (AP) — Firefighters have fully contained and extinguished a small wildfire on Maui that broke out during a warning that gusty winds and low humidity posed a risk that fires could spread rapidly. It took less than an hour to put out the fire, which which burned about an acre of brush in the south Maui community of Kihei. A National Weather Service Red Flag Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening for parts of the islands. A deadly blaze tore through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina during a similar warning in August.

