Finland considers closing border crossings with Russia to stem an increase in asylum-seekers
By JARI TANNER
Associated Press
HELSINKI (AP) — The government in Finland is considering whether to close some crossing points on the country’s long border with Russia to prevent people from trying to enter without proper documentation. Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said on Tuesday that the number of migrants at Finland’s southeastern border crossings has risen substantially since August due to what the government suspects is a change in Russia’s border policy and enforcement. Finnish and Russian border authorities have for years cooperated in stopping people without the necessary visas or passports before they can attempt to enter either of the two countries. But Rantanen says Russia has started allowing undocumented travelers to access crossing stations where they can request asylum in Finland,