Ex-fundraiser for George Santos pleads guilty to posing as congressional aide to raise campaign cash
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge. Sam Miele admitted Tuesday that he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while trying to rake in campaign cash for Santos, the embattled New York Republican. The plea came during a hearing in federal court on Long Island, New York. Santos has said Miele solicited donations to his campaign using the name Dan Meyer, who was then chief of staff for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, when the former House speaker was the Republican minority leader in 2021. Last month, Santos’ former treasurer pleaded guilty to a fraud charge. Santos himself faces a 23-count federal fraud indictment.