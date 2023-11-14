Skip to Content
Driver crashes $300K sports car into SE Portland building

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver is hurt after crashing their $300,000 sports car into a building in southeast Portland early Sunday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Just before 3 a.m., the driver crashed their McLaren 720S into a building at Southeast Grand Avenue and East Burnside Street.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground level windows or glass doors.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police to ask if the driver is facing any charges related to the crash and will update this story if further information is released.

