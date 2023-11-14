CSPD trying to identify suspect vehicle involved in fatal auto/pedestrian hit-and-run crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in a fatal auto/pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the city on October 20.

According to CSPD, they were notified of an auto/pedestrian crash at South Tejon St. and the southbound ramp off I-25 just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. The pedestrian was dead at the scene and the vehicle that was involved fled.

CSPD said their investigation has shown that the victim was crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk and was struck by the suspect vehicle that was turning south. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene going west on East Motor Way towards the Motor City area.

CSPD has obtained surveillance footage and identified a vehicle of interest. According to the department, the vehicle is described as a dark-colored or green truck. It has two white stripes on only the hood, step bars along the sides, a toolbox in the bed, and may have a broken passenger window. The truck may be either a single-cab or extended-cab. Witnesses said the truck was driven by a white male, 50-60 years old, with a short beard and mustache, according to CSPD.

Photos of the suspect vehicle can be seen above.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or vehicle, call CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.