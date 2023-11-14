CSPD: Suspect already in custody charged in connection to multiple shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man has been charged in connection to multiple shootings and a road rage incident that occurred recently in the city.

According to CSPD, 23-year-old Robert Marshall has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault in the first-degree, attempted assault in the first-degree, and two counts of illegal discharge of a weapon.

The charges stem from multiple incidents. CSPD said Marshall was involved in a shooting on Oct. 24 at the intersection of Constitution Ave. and Powers Blvd. where one person was shot & sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. The department said he was then involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Nov. 4 in the 3600 block of North Carefree Circle. He was also involved in a road rage situation on Nov. 3 near Austin Bluffs Blvd. and Beverly Place, CSPD said.

Marshall was arrested on Nov. 8 for felony menacing in connection to the road rage incident. He was charged in connection to the shootings on Nov. 13, according to CSPD. At the time he was charged for the shootings, he was already in the El Paso County Jail.