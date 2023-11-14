Coast Guard helicopter crashes on southeast Alaska island, seriously injuring 2 crew members

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on a search and rescue mission crashed in southeast Alaska, seriously injuring two of the four crew members on board. A Coast Guard spokesperson says all four crew members were taken to Seattle for treatment following the crash late Monday on Read Island. The Coast Guard described two of the crew members’ injuries as serious. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The Coast Guard says rescue crews from state and local agencies and another Coast Guard helicopter arrived at the scene early Tuesday to help provide medical care. The crash was reported about 11:05 p.m.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.