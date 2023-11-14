Authorities in El Salvador dismantle smuggling ring, arrest 10 including 2 police officers

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Police in El Salvador have arrested 10 people accused of operating a migrant smuggling ring. Two of the accused were active members of the Salvadoran national police. A third was an ex-officer. According to El Salvador’s attorney general, the smugglers charged up to $15,000 for the promise of safe travel to the U.S. Authorities opened an investigation, however, after 33 migrants complained they paid but were not taken to the U.S. The raid on Tuesday was coordinated between police in San Salvador, Santa Ana and San Miguel. Four vehicles and over a dozen cell phones were also seized.

