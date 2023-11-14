Andretti’s F1 effort boosted by General Motors plan to supply engines starting in 2028

LAS VEGAS (AP) — General Motors has registered with Formula One’s governing body to become an engine supplier starting in 2028 in what is seen as a huge boost to Michael Andretti’s bid to join the global motorsports series. The announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, where three senior GM executives plan to be in attendance to help push Andretti Global’s bid forward with F1. GM in January announced its partnership with Andretti Global under its Cadillac banner on Andretti’s application to join F1. GM doesn’t have its own F1 power unit and said its effort would be in conjunction with an existing manufacturer. If Andretti gets approved to join an expanded F1 grid, he would have to use another manufacturer’s engine until 2028.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.