After fire kills 3, NYC officials say retailers, delivery apps must to more to ensure e-bike safety

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say retailers and food delivery companies must do more to halt the proliferation of unsafe e-bike and e-scooter batteries, after a fire blamed on an electric scooter’s lithium ion battery killed three people over the weekend. Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh spoke Monday in front of the Brooklyn row house where Sunday’s fire killed three members of one family. She said Grubhub, Uber Eats, Amazon and Walmart should do more to keep unsafe e-bikes and e-scooters off the streets. Representatives for Uber and Grubhub said retailers should stop selling uncertified e-bikes. Messages seeking comment were sent to Amazon and Walmart.

