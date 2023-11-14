A suspect in the 1994 Rwanda genocide goes on trial in Paris after a decadeslong investigation

PARIS (AP) — A Rwandan doctor who has been living in France for decades goes on trial in Paris on Tuesday over his alleged role in the 1994 genocide in his home country. Sosthene Munyemana faces charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and complicity in such crimes. He has denied wrongdoing. If convicted, he faces a life sentence. The trial comes nearly three decades after the genocide in which more than 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. Munyemana arrived in September 1994 in France and worked as a doctor until he retired. He has been investigated for decades.

