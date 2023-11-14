5 things to know for Nov. 14: Israel, Supreme Court, Immigration, Climate crisis, Applesauce recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Large stores, including Walmart and Costco, are rethinking self-checkout lanes due to widespread customer complaints and escalating retail crime. This comes as many US chains have already tried to tighten security features at self-checkouts, but shoplifters are still managing to take advantage of the lax oversight.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel

Israel alleges that Hamas is deliberately building command centers underneath hospitals in Gaza to shield its militants from attacks. Hamas has denied the accusations, but a US official told CNN that Hamas has a command node under Gaza’s largest hospital and its fighters regularly cluster in and around the facility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is “treading carefully when it comes to hospitals, but we’re also not going to give immunity to the terrorists.” On Monday, President Joe Biden expressed hope that there will be “less intrusive action” relative to medical facilities, adding that “hospitals must be protected.”

2. Supreme Court

For the first time in its history, the Supreme Court on Monday announced a code of conduct in an attempt to address ethics concerns. This comes after months of news stories alleging that conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito accepted lavish gifts and took part in other controversial off-bench activities. All nine judges signed the 14-page document but it remains unclear who will enforce the self-imposed code. While intended to ensure judicial integrity, analysts say the new rules show at least implicit recognition of the loss of public confidence in some of the justice’s practices.

3. Immigration

Former President Donald Trump is plotting a mass detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants should he regain power in 2024. Some of Trump’s plans include rounding up undocumented immigrants already in the US and placing them in detention camps to await deportation, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to CNN. On Saturday, Trump vowed to sign an executive order, on Day 1 of a potential second term, to cease funding the provision of shelter and transportation for undocumented immigrants. He has also publicly said he wants to revive many of his first-term policies to restrict both legal and illegal immigration — including reinstating a travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries and bringing back a Covid-era policy known as Title 42. Such plans would likely face fierce political and legal challenges.

4. Climate crisis

A new federal report says the climate crisis is being felt in every corner of the US and will worsen over the next 10 years with continued fossil fuel use. The Fifth National Climate Assessment, a congressionally mandated report due roughly every five years, warns that even though planet-warming pollution in the US is slowly decreasing, it’s not happening nearly fast enough to meet the nation’s targets. Later today, President Biden will deliver remarks on the report and is expected to unveil more than $6 billion in funding to strengthen climate resilience “by bolstering America’s electric grid, investing in water infrastructure upgrades, reducing flood risk to communities, and advancing environmental justice for all,” an administration official said.

5. Applesauce recall

The CDC is warning health care providers to be on the lookout for children who may have been exposed to lead after eating cinnamon-flavored applesauce products. State labs have found “extremely high” levels of lead in certain lots of applesauce pouches that have since been recalled by WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis. The pouches were sold by retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree and Sam’s Club. Nearly two dozen cases of high blood lead levels in children have been reported in 14 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

HAPPENING LATER

Large crowds expected at pro-Israel protest in Washington, DC

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in a pro-Israel demonstration today at the National Mall in Washington, DC. They are marching to condemn the rise of antisemitic incidents amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and to demand the release of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Arabs, Muslims and Jews in America: How has the Israel-Hamas war changed you? If you’re willing to share your story, we want to hear from you.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Astronauts accidentally lose tool bag during ISS spacewalk

A tool bag is now floating through the infinite abyss of space after a maintenance blunder outside the International Space Station.

Toys R Us is opening in America’s biggest mall as part of its comeback

The toy brand was out of business not long ago. But this year, it plans to bring the fun and games to America’s biggest mall in time for the holiday season.

The surprising story of how your clothes got their color

This new book explores the history of dyes and how they turned clothes into a status symbol for thousands of years.

Patrick Mahomes confirms he’s worn the same pair of underwear every game day for his entire NFL career

And he said he only washes the underpants when the team loses, which is not all too often, given Kansas City’s recent success.

Cutting 1 teaspoon of salt works as well as blood pressure meds

Limiting sodium intake can significantly reduce hypertension, studies show. You may be surprised that these foods contain a full day’s worth of salt.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿3,000

That’s how many residents in Iceland have been urged to evacuate the small coastal town of Grindavík as the country’s authorities anticipate the possible eruption of a volcano in its southwestern peninsula. On Monday, Iceland’s Met Office said that the seismic activity is decreasing after thousands of earthquakes shook the region over the weekend, but warned the unpredictable conditions still pose potential dangers.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He’s an artist with real estate. He sees the things that other people don’t.”

— Donald Trump Jr., boasting about the Trump Organization’s portfolio while testifying Monday in the New York civil fraud trial against him, his father Donald Trump and their company. On the witness stand, the former president’s son gushed about the properties his father built, including some that the New York attorney general alleges were fraudulently inflated in value on Trump’s financial statements. Earlier in the trial, Trump Jr. claimed he wasn’t familiar with the valuations of the properties included on the financial statements.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Mom encounters ‘package from hell’

This “package from hell” caused both mom AND kids to wipe out on their front porch! Watch the funny video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.