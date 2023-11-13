Skip to Content
News

Woodland Park Police escort Santa Clause on his tour of the town

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:00 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) announced that Santa Claus is making his annual trip to Woodland Park and they will accompany him during his tour of the city again this year!

The WPPD says that from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Santa will make his return to the neighborhoods. WPPD says to listen for the sirens to know when he’s getting close to you and come say hello before Santa has to prepare for another busy Christmas!

On Nov. 27 Santa will visit Zone Rudolph.

WPPD

On Nov. 28 Santa will visit Zone Grinch.

WPPD

On Nov. 29 Santa will visit Zone Frosty.

WPPD

On Nov. 30 Santa will visit Zone Dasher.

WPPD
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content