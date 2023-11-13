Woodland Park Police escort Santa Clause on his tour of the town

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) announced that Santa Claus is making his annual trip to Woodland Park and they will accompany him during his tour of the city again this year!

The WPPD says that from Nov. 27 until Nov. 30 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Santa will make his return to the neighborhoods. WPPD says to listen for the sirens to know when he’s getting close to you and come say hello before Santa has to prepare for another busy Christmas!

On Nov. 27 Santa will visit Zone Rudolph.

WPPD

On Nov. 28 Santa will visit Zone Grinch.

WPPD

On Nov. 29 Santa will visit Zone Frosty.

WPPD

On Nov. 30 Santa will visit Zone Dasher.